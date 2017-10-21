Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Scores 17 off bench Friday

Turner scored 17 points (7-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding three asists, two rebounds and a block in 32 minutes off the bench during Friday's 114-96 win over the Pacers.

With C.J. McCollum back in the starting lineup after serving a one-game suspension, Turner moved to the bench as the Blazers' primary scoring option on the second unit and looked quite comfortable in that role. His big minutes primarily came at the expense of Maurice Harkless, and Turner's court time could vary depending on matchups and who's got the hot hand, but the veteran could still provide consistent fantasy value as the team's sixth man.