Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Scores five points in Wednesday's loss
Turner tallied five points (2-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, and one block in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 108-103 loss to the Grizzlies.
After turning in 14 points (5-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six boards, and two dimes in 36 minutes during Tuesday's win over the Pelicans, Turner struggled in this his second straight start (and 30th overall in 2017-18). Maurice Harkless (knee surgery) is out for at least a couple weeks, which means that Turner could continue to start in his absence. Still, Turner's inability to knock down outside shots makes him an odd fit when he doesn't have the ball in his hands.
