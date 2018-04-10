Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Scuffles with shot in defeat
Turner managed four points (2-9 FG, 0-4 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 38 minutes in an 88-82 loss to the Nuggets on Monday.
Turner continues to draw starts for Maurice Harkless (knee), and his offensive production typically sees its fair share of variance. The veteran swingman has does have three double-digit scoring efforts in five April contests, but he's also now turned in a pair of four-point tallies in the other two games. That's more or less a microcosm of what he brings to the table, a degree of inconsistency that the Blazers will likely have to live with for at least the opening round of the playoffs while Harkless completes his recovery from March 28 arthroscopic surgery.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Puts up solid 18-point outing•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: 10 points in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Scores five points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Will start in place of Harkless•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Good to go Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Probable Sunday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....