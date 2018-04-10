Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Scuffles with shot in defeat

Turner managed four points (2-9 FG, 0-4 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 38 minutes in an 88-82 loss to the Nuggets on Monday.

Turner continues to draw starts for Maurice Harkless (knee), and his offensive production typically sees its fair share of variance. The veteran swingman has does have three double-digit scoring efforts in five April contests, but he's also now turned in a pair of four-point tallies in the other two games. That's more or less a microcosm of what he brings to the table, a degree of inconsistency that the Blazers will likely have to live with for at least the opening round of the playoffs while Harkless completes his recovery from March 28 arthroscopic surgery.