Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Sets triple-double milestone

Turner contributed 13 points (6-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt), 12 rebounds and 11 assists across 28 minutes in Wednesday's 116-89 win over the Grizzlies.

The last Portland player to score two consecutive triple-doubles was about 30 years ago with Clyde Drexler. What's even more remarkable is that both of the totals came from off the bench. The nine-year vet's season has disappointed with an assort ment of injuries, but he's certainly topped off the season on a positive note.