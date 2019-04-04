Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Sets triple-double milestone
Turner contributed 13 points (6-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt), 12 rebounds and 11 assists across 28 minutes in Wednesday's 116-89 win over the Grizzlies.
The last Portland player to score two consecutive triple-doubles was about 30 years ago with Clyde Drexler. What's even more remarkable is that both of the totals came from off the bench. The nine-year vet's season has disappointed with an assort ment of injuries, but he's certainly topped off the season on a positive note.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Surprising triple-double in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Plays 15 minutes in Friday's win•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Available Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Deemed questionable•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Will be held out Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Game-time call Saturday•
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.