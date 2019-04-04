Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Sets triple-double milestone

Turner contributed 13 points (6-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt), 12 rebounds and 11 assists across 28 minutes in Wednesday's 116-89 win over the Grizzlies.

The last Portland player to score two consecutive triple-doubles was about 30 years ago with Clyde Drexler. What's even more remarkable is that both of the totals came from off the bench. The nine-year vet's season has disappointed with an assort ment of injuries, but he's certainly topped off the season on a positive note.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...