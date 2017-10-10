Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Shares second-unit scoring lead Monday

Turner totaled 10 points (3-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and one assist across 17 minutes in Monday's 97-83 preseason win over the Kings.

Turner continues to battle Maurice Harkless for the starting small forward job, although his minutes tally off the bench Monday was his lowest of the Blazers' four exhibitions. Turner still managed to generate preseason-best scoring and rebounding totals and appears destined for a high-usage role this coming season, irrespective of whether he opens the campaign at the top of the depth chart. The 28-year-old is a well-established source of multi-category production, a trend that fully expected to extend into the coming season.