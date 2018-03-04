Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Shines in Saturday's spot start
Turner posted 17 points (6-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block across 33 minutes in Saturday's 108-100 win over the Thunder.
With Moe Harkless (knee) out of action, Turner picked up the start at small forward and turned in his best point total since Jan. 20. The veteran swingman has struggled on the offensive end for the majority of the season, as he came into Saturday's action sporting his lowest scoring average (7.8) since the 2013-14 campaign. Turner's surge was naturally a welcome sight, but it remains to be seen if he can maintain the momentum against the Lakers on Monday if he does draw another start in Harkless' stead.
