Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Solid outing in Friday's win

Turner tallied 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, and six assists in 22 minutes during Friday's 128-122 victory over Toronto.

Turner was excellent off the bench Friday, helping the Trail Blazers to an impressive victory over Toronto. Turner has been wildly inconsistent this season despite his regular spot in the rotation. He has the ability to put up fringe standard league value but is simply to difficult to trust to warrant a roster spot.