Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Solid outing in Friday's win
Turner tallied 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, and six assists in 22 minutes during Friday's 128-122 victory over Toronto.
Turner was excellent off the bench Friday, helping the Trail Blazers to an impressive victory over Toronto. Turner has been wildly inconsistent this season despite his regular spot in the rotation. He has the ability to put up fringe standard league value but is simply to difficult to trust to warrant a roster spot.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Fills up box score in 30 minutes•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Probable Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Officially out Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Unlikely to play Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Questionable Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Provides 17 points in bench role•
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...