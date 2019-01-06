Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Solid production in spot start
Turner finished with 14 points (6-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, three rebounds, one steal, and one block in 31 minutes during Saturday's 110-101 victory over the Rockets.
Turner replaced Moe Harkless (knee) in the starting lineup Saturday, notching his first double-digit scoring game in almost two weeks. Turner has the tools to put up fringe standard league value from time to time but typically contributes on low volume only. Harkless sounds as though he was simply being rested for the second game of a back-to-back set, meaning Turner will likely shift back to the bench Monday.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Picks up start Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Returns to bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Grabs seven boards in Sunday's win•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Enters starting lineup•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Logs 12 points in 19 minutes•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Efficient in Friday's loss•
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...