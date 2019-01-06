Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Solid production in spot start

Turner finished with 14 points (6-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, three rebounds, one steal, and one block in 31 minutes during Saturday's 110-101 victory over the Rockets.

Turner replaced Moe Harkless (knee) in the starting lineup Saturday, notching his first double-digit scoring game in almost two weeks. Turner has the tools to put up fringe standard league value from time to time but typically contributes on low volume only. Harkless sounds as though he was simply being rested for the second game of a back-to-back set, meaning Turner will likely shift back to the bench Monday.