Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Solid since return from illness
Turner posted 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-2 3Pt) three rebounds and one steal across 29 minutes in Monday's 104-101 loss to the Nuggets.
Turner has enjoyed his most consistent month of the season thus far in January, posting seven double-digit scoring efforts in 11 games. An improved shot has made all the difference, as the veteran is posting a 54.0 percent success rate over that span, including 47.8 percent from three-point range. The 29-year-old continues to hold down the starting small forward job, which is affording him a sizable enough workload (27.8 minutes per game in January) to keep keep him relevant in deeper formats. Factoring in Monday's production, Turner is averaging 11.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists in the current month.
