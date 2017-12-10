Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Starting at small forward Saturday
Turner will start at small forward for Saturday's game against the Rockets, Casey Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com reports.
The Trail Blazers are set to be without Maurice Harkless (quad) on Saturday, which opens up a spot for Turner in the starting five. Turner has averaged 22.3 minutes over the last four games, but could push for a 30-plus-minute role with Harkless sidelined. Look for a temporary uptick in value for Turner, while fellow wing Pat Connaugton should also benefit with more minutes off the bench.
