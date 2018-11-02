Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Stuffs stat sheet off bench

Turner contributed 14 points (5-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 27 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 132-119 win over the Pelicans on Thursday.

Turner was excellent off the bench with a robust allotment of playing time, flashing every facet of his skill set while stuffing the stat sheet. The veteran wing's scoring total was a season-high figure, while his assists equaled a high-water mark as well. Turner's production is unsurprisingly fluctuating some from game to game in his reserve role, but he's encouragingly posting a career-best 50.7 percent success rate across his first eight games.