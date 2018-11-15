Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Stuffs stat sheet on second unit
Turner managed six points (3-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt), seven rebounds, six assists and one block across 27 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 126-117 loss to the Lakers on Wednesday.
Turner managed to generate a serviceable final line due to his work on the boards and as a facilitator, but his shooting slump carried over to a second consecutive game. The 30-year-old is just 5-for-17 from the field -- including 0-for-4 from three-point range -- over his last pair of contests, and he' s now posted single-digit scoring tallies in three of his past four contests overall. Irrespective of his current struggles, Turner should nevertheless continue logging a robust allotment of second-unit minutes that typically fall in the mid-20s at minimum, giving him a chance to return to a more consistent level of production on offense.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Double-doubles off bench in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Stuffs stat sheet off bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Collects 13 points Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Fills out stat sheet in opener•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Comes off bench in return•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Probable for Friday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...