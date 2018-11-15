Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Stuffs stat sheet on second unit

Turner managed six points (3-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt), seven rebounds, six assists and one block across 27 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 126-117 loss to the Lakers on Wednesday.

Turner managed to generate a serviceable final line due to his work on the boards and as a facilitator, but his shooting slump carried over to a second consecutive game. The 30-year-old is just 5-for-17 from the field -- including 0-for-4 from three-point range -- over his last pair of contests, and he' s now posted single-digit scoring tallies in three of his past four contests overall. Irrespective of his current struggles, Turner should nevertheless continue logging a robust allotment of second-unit minutes that typically fall in the mid-20s at minimum, giving him a chance to return to a more consistent level of production on offense.