Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Surprising offensive contributions in Game 1 loss
Turner collected 13 points (6-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, one block and one steal across 30 minutes in Portland's 97-95 loss to the Pelicans in Game 1 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.
Filling in once again for Maurice Harkless (knee), Turner generated a surprisingly strong scoring total while checking in behind only Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum in shot attempts. The veteran swingman was consistently inconsistent during his starting assignments in the stretch run of the regular season, alternating a trio of four-point efforts with three double-digit scoring performances over his last six games. He'll look to replicate his solid complementary production when the two teams meet again Tuesday for Game 2.
