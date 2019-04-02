Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Surprising triple-double in win

Turner totaled 13 points (5-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, 10 assists and a steal across 25 minutes in the Trail Blazers' win over the Timberwolves on Monday.

Turner came out of nowhere to notch a triple-double in Monday's win. He was perfect from the floor and the free-throw line with his 13 points. Turner played his most minutes since Feb. 5, and the triple-double should be viewed as an outlier rather than a sign of things to come as Turner is not heavily involved in the team's rotation on a regular basis.