Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Thinks he will be out 2-3 games

Turner (knee) had his X-rays returned negative, but he thinks he'll be sidelined over the next 2-3 games, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.

Turner noted he felt a "pop" in his left knee before Thursday's game in Brooklyn, which caused him to miss Saturday's contest against the 76ers. While he's out, Jake Layman, Rodney Hood and Seth Curry are all candidates to see expanded roles.

