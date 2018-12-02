Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Unlikely to play Sunday

Turner (Achilles) is doubtful for Sunday's contest against the Spurs, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.

Turner will presumably sit out of Portland's upcoming tilt due to an Achilles injury suffered Friday against Denver. He took the court for pregame warmups, but evidently didn't feel right and exited the floor without completing his workout. Assuming Turner does, in fact, miss Sunday's matchup, his next chance to return will come Tuesday in Dallas. Jake Layman could be in line for more run with Turner likely out.