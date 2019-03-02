Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Upgraded to questionable
Turner (knee) has been upgraded to questionable for SUnday's game against the Hornets, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Turner's missed the past four games with soreness in his left knee but appears to be on the mend. Look for an official update prior to game-time Sunday and if the veteran forward's unable to go, expect Rodney Hood to see a boost in minutes.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Out again Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Thinks he will be out 2-3 games•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Out Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Limited run, production off bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Off injury report for Wednesday•
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...