Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Upgraded to questionable

Turner (knee) has been upgraded to questionable for SUnday's game against the Hornets, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Turner's missed the past four games with soreness in his left knee but appears to be on the mend. Look for an official update prior to game-time Sunday and if the veteran forward's unable to go, expect Rodney Hood to see a boost in minutes.

