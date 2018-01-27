Play

Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Will be back with team Sunday

Turner (personal), who will miss Friday's contest against Dallas, will return to practice with the team Sunday, Jason Quick of NBC Sports Northwest reports.

It appears Turner's absence will only be for one contest. That said, he should be considered day-to-day following Friday's tilt until an official confirmation comes through.

