Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Will be held out Saturday

Turner (knee) won't play in Saturday's game against the Suns, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.

Turner will miss his second-straight game with an undisclosed injury in his left knee. Prior to playing 10 minutes on March 5th, Turner had missed the previous five games with a similar issue. Look for Rodney Hood to get a boost in run with Turner out.

