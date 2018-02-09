Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Will come off bench Thursday
Turner will come off the bench Thursday against the Hornets, Jason Quick of NBCSNorthwest.com reports.
Turner makes his return to the court Thursday after missing the last game due to a lingering calf issue that has been bugging him for over a week. Turner will be limited in his return and is expected to log between 15-to-20 minutes in the game, leaving Maurice Harkless to make his second-straight start. The Trail Blazers are on the first game of a back-to-back set and Turner could come off the bench once again Friday night if his calf continues to cause issues.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Available Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Ruled out Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Listed as questionable for Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Held scoreless Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Cleared to play Sunday vs. Celtics•
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...