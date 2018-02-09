Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Will come off bench Thursday

Turner will come off the bench Thursday against the Hornets, Jason Quick of NBCSNorthwest.com reports.

Turner makes his return to the court Thursday after missing the last game due to a lingering calf issue that has been bugging him for over a week. Turner will be limited in his return and is expected to log between 15-to-20 minutes in the game, leaving Maurice Harkless to make his second-straight start. The Trail Blazers are on the first game of a back-to-back set and Turner could come off the bench once again Friday night if his calf continues to cause issues.