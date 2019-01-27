Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Will not return Saturday

Turner is dealing with Achilles soreness and will not return to Saturday's game against the Hawks, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Turner was quiet across 12 minutes before his night ended prematurely, notching just one assist while taking no shots. He'll have three days to rest and recover before Wednesday's game against the Jazz.

More News
Our Latest Stories