Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Will play vs. Clippers

Turner (personal) practiced Monday and will play in Tuesday's game against the Clippers, Mike Richman of The Oregonian reports.

Turner was away from the team for Friday's game against the Mavericks, but after he practiced both Sunday and Monday, the veteran will return to the lineup in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Expect Turner to be a full go, which could result in Shabazz Napier taking on a smaller role off the bench.

