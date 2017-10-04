Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Will start exhibition opener Tuesday
Turner will start at small forward for Tuesday's preseason opener against the Suns, Casey Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com reports.
Turner started just 12 of the 65 games he played in last season with the Trail Blazers, but will get the chance to battle for a spot in the top unit heading into the upcoming campaign. While he'll draw the start for the preseason opener, Turner will still have to hold off guys like Maurice Harkless and Al-Farouq Aminu for the job, and coach Terry Stotts could ultimately test out some different lineups throughout the preseason.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Dishes seven assists in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Snags double-double in Sunday's loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Will remain a starter Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Will start at small forward Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Leads bench with 18 points Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Contributes eight points off bench Saturday•
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...