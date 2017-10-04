Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Will start exhibition opener Tuesday

Turner will start at small forward for Tuesday's preseason opener against the Suns, Casey Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com reports.

Turner started just 12 of the 65 games he played in last season with the Trail Blazers, but will get the chance to battle for a spot in the top unit heading into the upcoming campaign. While he'll draw the start for the preseason opener, Turner will still have to hold off guys like Maurice Harkless and Al-Farouq Aminu for the job, and coach Terry Stotts could ultimately test out some different lineups throughout the preseason.