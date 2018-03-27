Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Will start in place of Harkless

Turner will start at small forward Tuesday against New Orleans, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.

A sore left knee will keep Harkless on the sideline Tuesday, opening the door for Turner to make his 32nd start of the season. The 29-year-old is averaging 23 minutes per game in the month of March, which he's translated to 8.3 points, 2.6 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game.