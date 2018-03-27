Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Will start in place of Harkless
Turner will start at small forward Tuesday against New Orleans, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.
A sore left knee will keep Harkless on the sideline Tuesday, opening the door for Turner to make his 32nd start of the season. The 29-year-old is averaging 23 minutes per game in the month of March, which he's translated to 8.3 points, 2.6 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Good to go Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Probable Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Available Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Probable vs. Celtics•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Bench-leading scoring total in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Excels off bench with 13 points•
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...