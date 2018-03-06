Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Will start Monday
Turner will draw the start Monday as Maurice Harkless misses his second consecutive game, Jason Quick of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
Turner will once again draw the start for the injured Harkless. Turner looked sharp in the last game, recording 17 points, three points, two assists and one block over 33 minutes. The Trail Blazers are on the front-end of a back-to-back, meaning Harkless could miss Tuesday's matchup with the Knicks and Turner would likely start once again. More information on Favors status should come out following Monday's game as well as after Tuesday's morning shootaround.
