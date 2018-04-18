Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Will start Tuesday
Turner will remain in the starting lineup for Game 2's matchup with the Pelicans on Tuesday, Casey Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com reports.
Maurice Harkless (knee) is available for Tuesday's contest, but Turner will remain as the starting small forward, as he has done the past 10 contests. He recorded 13 points (6-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, one block and one steal across 30 minutes in Saturday's Game 1 loss.
