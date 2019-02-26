Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Won't play Wednesday
Turner (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Boston, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Turner indicated that he'd be out at least a few games while on the mend from a left knee issue, and he's now set to miss his third consecutive matchup while on the mend. His next opportunity to return will come Friday in Toronto.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Thinks he will be out 2-3 games•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Out Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Limited run, production off bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Off injury report for Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Will not return Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Numbers trending up•
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.