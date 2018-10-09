Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Won't play Wednesday
Turner (shoulder) has been ruled out for Wednesday's exhibition against the Suns, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.
Turner will miss his second straight game with a shoulder issue, although the extent of the injury remains a mystery. He'll have one final opportunity Friday against the Kings to see action in the preseason before Portland opens up the 2018 regular season at home versus the Lakers.
