Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Won't play Wednesday

Turner (shoulder) has been ruled out for Wednesday's exhibition against the Suns, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.

Turner will miss his second straight game with a shoulder issue, although the extent of the injury remains a mystery. He'll have one final opportunity Friday against the Kings to see action in the preseason before Portland opens up the 2018 regular season at home versus the Lakers.

