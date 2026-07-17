Trail Blazers' Flynn Cameron: Ends with 16 points Thursday

Cameron finished with 16 points (6-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds and four assists across 19 minutes in Thursday's 108-101 Summer League win over Denver.

Cameron appeared in his third Las Vegas Summer League game Thursday. He had a productive evening, tying Frankie Fidler and Quincy Olivari with a team-high 16 points. The 26-year-old has played internationally but is looking to secure a spot on an NBA roster. While Cameron's performance against the Nuggets was a step in the right direction, he still has more work to do before that happens.