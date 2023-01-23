Payton (calf) is available for Sunday's game against the Lakers, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.
Payton missed Thursday's game against the 76ers but will be able to play through his calf injury Sunday. Across his last five appearances, he's averaged 3.4 points and 2.8 rebounds in 17.0 minutes per game.
