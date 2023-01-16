Payton (thigh) is available for Sunday's game against the Mavericks.
Payton is dealing with right adductor soreness but has been cleared to play through the issue after being listed as questionable. He's averaged 4.0 points and 2.3 rebounds in 17.0 minutes per game over his last three appearances.
