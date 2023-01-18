Payton (hip) is active for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets.
Payton was considered probable due to hip soreness but has been cleared to take the court Tuesday. He's averaged 4.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals in 16.8 minutes off the bench over the past four games.
