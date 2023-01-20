Payton (hip) has been downgraded to doubtful for Thursday's game against the 76ers.
Payton was initially tabbed probable for the contest, so his status change is certainly not encouraging. If he ends up being ruled out, Keon Johnson and Shaedon Sharpe could see an uptick in minutes.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Payton: Officially out•
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Payton: Likely to play Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Payton: Available Tuesday, as expected•
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Payton: Probable Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Payton: Available Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Payton: Listed as probable•