Payton agreed to a training camp contract with the Trail Blazers on Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Payton split the 2017-18 campaign between the Bucks and Lakers, playing in a combined 23 games and averaging 3.0 points and 1.9 rebounds across 9.6 minutes. The fact that he rarely saw the court meant he wasn't a fantasy contributor in nearly any format and that likely isn't going to change ahead of the upcoming season. Payton will battle for a roster spot during camp, but will have a long road ahead of him to actually make the team. He'll likely start the year in the G-League.