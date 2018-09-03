Trail Blazers' Gary Payton: Earns camp deal with Portland
Payton agreed to a training camp contract with the Trail Blazers on Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Payton split the 2017-18 campaign between the Bucks and Lakers, playing in a combined 23 games and averaging 3.0 points and 1.9 rebounds across 9.6 minutes. The fact that he rarely saw the court meant he wasn't a fantasy contributor in nearly any format and that likely isn't going to change ahead of the upcoming season. Payton will battle for a roster spot during camp, but will have a long road ahead of him to actually make the team. He'll likely start the year in the G-League.
