Payton (ankle) has been upgraded to probable for Tuesday's game against Orlando.
Payton has missed his team's last three contests due to discomfort in his right ankle, but he's on track to play in his second game of the 2022-23 campaign Tuesday. Expect Portland to confirm his availability closer to tipoff.
