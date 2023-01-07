Payton (ankle) is probable for Sunday's game versus the Raptors.
Payton will likely return to the lineup after missing the previous two games with a right ankle injury he suffered in his season debut. Fantasy managers should expect the 29-year-old guard to play limited minutes Sunday.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Payton: Ruled out Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Payton: Questionable Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Payton: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Payton: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Payton: Solid returns in season debut•
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Payton: Set to debut Monday•