Payton (abdomen) fully practiced Wednesday, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.
Payton hasn't yet made his season debut after undergoing offseason core surgery, but he's been listed out for the last two games due to return to competition conditioning. It's not yet clear whether he'll be able to suit up Thursday against the Nuggets, but his full participation in practice is certainly a step in the right direction.
