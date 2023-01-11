Coach Chauncey Billups said Payton (ankle) will play Tuesday against the Magic, Aaron J. Fentress of The Oregonian reports.

Patyon was probable after he missed the past three games with ankle discomfort, and he'll return to action versus Orlando. The 30-year-old suffered the injury during his season debut Jan. 3 after he recovered from offseason core-muscle surgery, so Tuesday will mark only his second appearance of the season.