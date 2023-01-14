Payton is probable for Saturday's game versus the Mavericks with a right ankle sprain.
Payton received probable tags before being upgraded to available the previous two games with a lingering ankle injury. Fantasy managers should expect the 29-year-old guard to play around 15-20 minutes off the bench.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Payton: Available Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Payton: Likely to play Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Payton: Logs 15 minutes in return Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Payton: Good to go Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Payton: Expected to go Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Payton: Missing third straight game•