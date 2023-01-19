Payton (hip) is probable for Thursday's game against the 76ers.

Payton will now have received a probable tag in five consecutive contests due to right adductor soreness but has managed to play in each of the four previous games and should be expected to do the same Thursday. In his last three contests, Payton has averaged 5.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 16.3 minutes.