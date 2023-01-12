Payton is probable for Thursday's game versus the Cavaliers due to a right ankle sprain.
Payton is expected to play Thursday after logging 15 minutes Tuesday. The 29-year-old guard has appeared in just two games this season, so fantasy managers should expect him to receive limited minutes until he's worked his way back to game shape.
