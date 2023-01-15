Payton is probable for Sunday's matchup against Dallas due to right adductor soreness.

Payton appears to have cleared the ankle issue that caused him to be a regular on the injury report, as he's now being listed with a hip issue. However, neither injury appears to be all that significant, as the defensive-minded forward is likely to suit up for a fourth straight game. Over his previous three games, he's averaged 4.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.3 assists in 17.0 minutes per game.