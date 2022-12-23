Payton (abdomen) won't be available for Friday's game against Denver.
Payton continues to work his way back into game shape and appears to be closing in on a return. His next potential return date will be Monday against Charlotte.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Payton: Remains sidelined Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Payton: Without return timetable•
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Payton: Still out•
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Payton: Remains out Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Payton: Fully participates in practice•
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Payton: Remains out•