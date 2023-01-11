Payton racked up two points (1-1 FG), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 15 minutes during Tuesday's 109-106 loss to the Magic.

Payton returned after a three-game absence, logging 15 minutes in the loss. While he was far from impressive, he did manage one steal, something he will need to do more of should he hope to crack the standard league discussion. His role is unlikely to garner significant minutes, meaning managers should view him as a potential steals streamer only, although not just yet.