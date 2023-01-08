Head coach Chauncey Billups said Payton (ankle) won't play Sunday against the Raptors after experiencing discomfort in pregame warmups, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

After missing the last two games with the right ankle sprain, Payton was listed as probable heading into Sunday, only for Portland to downgrade him to doubtful following the warmup. Billups then quickly ruled Payton out for a third straight contest after speaking to the media. Provided the defensive-minded guard isn't dealing with too significant of a setback, he'll have a chance at playing in Portland's next contest Tuesday against Orlando.