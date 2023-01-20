Payton (hip) will not play in Thursday's game against Philadelphia.
Payton's absence was to be expected after being downgraded to doubtful just an hour before tipoff after being probable on the initial report. Shaedon Sharpe and Keon Johnson should be the primary beneficiaries of his absence. Payton's next chance to play will come Sunday against the Lakers.
