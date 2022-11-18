Payton (abdomen) has been experiencing intermittent soreness while attempting to return to competitive conditioning and will continue to rehab before being re-evaluated in two weeks. the team announced Friday.
Payton's initial timeline to return was Nov. 15. However, his recovery seems to have slowed, and he will have to wait at least two weeks before returning to game action. Payton's next opportunity to take the floor comes on Dec. 3 against the Jazz.
