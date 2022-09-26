Payton (abdomen) will be ready for full basketball activities closer to the start of the regular season, Jamie Hudson of KOIN 6 News Portland reports.

Payton underwent core muscle surgery in July and will remain sidelined for the start of training camp. However, he isn't expected to miss too much, if any, of the regular season. The defensive-minded guard parlayed his strong play during the Warriors' championship run into a three-year, $28 million deal with Portland this offseason and figures to garner a solid role in the Trail Blazers' backcourt during the 2022-23 campaign.