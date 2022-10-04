Payton (abdomen) is out for Monday's exhibition contest against the Clippers, Aaron J. Fentress of The Oregonian reports.
The newly acquired guard is still recovering from an offseason core surgery procedure and is officially out for Portland's preseason opener. The Trail Blazers' next preseason game comes Tuesday while the team opens the regular season on October 19 against the Kings.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Payton: Out for start of training camp•
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Payton: Undergoes offseason surgery•
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Payton: Signs deal with Portland•
-
Warriors' Gary Payton: Breaks through with big Game 5•
-
Warriors' Gary Payton: Good to go for Game 3•
-
Warriors' Gary Payton: Lands on injury report again•