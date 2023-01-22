Payton (hip) is probable for Sunday's matchup against the Lakers.
After a one-game absence, Payton should be back in the fold. In his six appearances with his new team, he's averaged 4.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.2 steals in 16.3 minutes.
